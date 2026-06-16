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6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island
A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, with the epicenter located 42 km southeast of Palu at a depth of 10 km.
Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 09:22 am IST
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A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Indonesia's Sulawesi Island on Tuesday, with its epicentre located around 42 km southeast of Palu at a depth of 10 km, country's geophysics agency, BMKG said as per news agency AFP.
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