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6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, with the epicenter located 42 km southeast of Palu at a depth of 10 km. 

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 09:22 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Indonesia's Sulawesi Island on Tuesday, with its epicentre located around 42 km southeast of Palu at a depth of 10 km, country's geophysics agency, BMKG said as per news agency AFP.

Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hits near Palu on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island.(Unsplash/Representative)
 
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