Indonesia plane crash LIVE: Can’t confirm if there are survivors, says rescue agency
Indonesia plane crash: Debris thought to be from the Lion Air plane, including aircraft seats, was found near an offshore refining facility, an official said.
09:44am IST
09:36am IST
9:25am IST
09:07am IST
09:05am IST
8:43am IST
8:32am IST
8:27am IST
8:25am IST
8:15am IST
Indonesia’s disaster agency says a Lion Air passenger jet crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta and was carrying 188 passengers and crew.
Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the aircraft, on a 1 hour and 10 minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.
Searching for the remains of the plane: Rescue agency
“The plane crashed into water about 30 to 40 metres deep and We’re still searching for the remains of the plane.” Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif told AFP.
Don’t know yet whether there are any survivors: Rescue agency
Wreckage had been found near where the Lion Air plane lost contact with air traffic officials on the ground, said Muhmmad Syaugi, the head of the search and rescue agency.
“We don’t know yet whether there are any survivors,” Syaugi told a news conference. “We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm.”
Flight was carrying two babies: Official
The flight was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members, Indonesia’s disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
He posted photos on Twitter of debris including a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.
Closely monitoring the situation, Plane maker Boeing says
Plane maker Boeing said in a tweet that it was aware of reports of an airplane accident and it was “closely monitoring” the situation.
National Search and Rescue Agency confirmed plane crash
“It has been confirmed that it has crashed,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the national search and rescue agency told the media.
188 people were on board, say officials
The Indonesian Lion Air passenger had 188 on board when it crashed off in Sumatra minutes after take-off
Accident is the first to be reported that involves Boeing 737 MAX
The accident is the first to be reported that involves the widely-sold Boeing 737 MAX, an updated, more fuel-efficient version of the manufacturer’s workhorse single-aisle jet. The first Boeing 737 MAX jets were introduced into service in 2017.
Flight JT610 took off around 6.20 am, was due to land at 7.20 am
Flight JT610 took off around 6.20 am and was due to have landed in the capital of the Bangka-Belitung tin mining hub at 7.20 am, the tracking service showed.
National Search and Rescue Agency writes to air force for help
A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java
Trying to find information: Indonesia’s Lion Air Group CEO
Indonesia’s Lion Air Group CEO says they are trying to find information on the plane but refused to make any further comment on the issue.