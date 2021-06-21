Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indonesia's Covid tally nearing 2 million, 13,737 new cases recorded
world news

Indonesia's Covid tally nearing 2 million, 13,737 new cases recorded

Indonesia’s total Covid-19 cases nears 2 million with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Indonesia is relying heavily on vaccines to stem the pandemic, with a pledge to administer 1 million doses a day in July, as well as movement limits.(AFP)

Indonesia’s total Covid-19 cases nears 2 million with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday to bring the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the Covid-19 hospitalization rates exceed 70% in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday. That’s the worst since April, according to government data.

“Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” said Harif Fadhillah, chairman of the national association of nurses. “If we let this continue, the situation can become urgent and critical.”

Indonesia is relying heavily on vaccines to stem the pandemic, with a pledge to administer 1 million doses a day in July, as well as movement limits. All non-essential businesses must stop operating at 8 p.m., while religious and social gatherings are banned in areas most at-risk, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday. The police and army have been deployed to ensure compliance, and the measures are effective through July 5, he added.

The delta variant, which was first detected in India and has since spread globally, were a dominant strain in Kudus and Bengkalan towns in Java, which have became virus hot spots along with Jakarta.

The hospitalization rate in Jakarta has exceeded 90% even if the government can add more as there are 34,000 beds in total with 17,300 currently allocated for Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at the same briefing. The capital is in need of 1,179 more healthcare workers, while neighboring West Java province needs 400, Fadhillah said.

“The government isn’t choosing between health and the economy,” Sadikin said. “The president has ordered for the health issue to be resolved first because the economy won’t move if the health issue isn’t resolved.”

The recent surge in infections had been predicted by the government, which forecast in May that cases could rise by 40% to 60% in four to five weeks after Eid holidays. A persistent increase in cases could threaten recovery in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, which last year saw its first contraction in two decades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP