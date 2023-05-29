Infighting? Ivanka distancing herself from father Donald Trump because…

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, is making consistent efforts to distance herself from her father's political career since his term in office ended. She has chosen to focus on her business career and her husband Jared Kushner is also doing the same as the couple gave testimony to the House select committee investigating the January Capitol riot.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is seen. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were also absent from Donald Trump's announcement of his 2024 reelection bid in November. But it may be too late for Ivanka Trump to distance herself from her family's issues, a legal analyst said as she has been named as a defendant in New York State Attorney General Letitia James's $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organization.

Despite Ivanka Trump dismissing the services of lawyers representing her brothers and bringing her own legal team, legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb said that even though Ivanka Trump attempts to move away from her family, she is potentially too late. There might be infighting amongst the family, the analyst told Newsweek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's a little late in the game for her to be rebranding, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal perspective. Having all of these people—when it comes to Trump, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—with the same lawyer, there could end up being conflict of interest issues. I think there's probably something going on here where there's infighting because I find that families all love each other until they're all liable for $250 million,” Andrew Lieb said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON