Inqilab Moncho gives 24-day ultimatum to Yunus govt in Bangladesh to finish Osman Hadi's murder trial

Inqilab Moncho has given the interim government in Bangladesh a 24-day ultimatum to complete the trial in the murder of party leader Sharif Osman Hadi and bring all those involved in his killing to justice, it announced on Facebook. Sharif Osman Hadi was shot a day after the Election Commission in Bangladesh announced the date for the next general elections.(AFP/File Photo)

Hadi was shot a day after the Election Commission in Bangladesh announced the date for the next general elections. He was then airlifted to Singapore for treatment. He died on the night of December 18.

Inqilab Moncho’s 24-day ultimatum to Yunus govt

Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of the platform, declared that the trial of the entire murder case should be completed within the next 24 days.

“The trial of the entire killing squad, including the killer, the mastermind, the accomplices, those who aided the escape, and those who provided shelter, must be completed within the next 24 days,” he was quoted as saying by local daily ‘The Daily Star’.

A post on the organisation’s official Facebook page also announced the ultimatum to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Inqilab Moncho-led protests

This comes as the organisation continues to hold protests and blockades in various parts of the country, seeking justice against the accused in Hadi’s murder case.

On Sunday, leaders and supporters of Inqilab Moncho held a blockade at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection as part of a bigger shutdown across major cities.

Meanwhile, during Saturday night’s protest, the country’s environment adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali visited the protest site and spoke to demonstrators on the status of the probe, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Where are Hadi’s killers?

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, a fresh row has erupted after Dhaka metropolitan police claimed that the two main suspects in Hadi’s killing fled to India through the Haluaghat border in the country’s Mymensingh city and entered Meghalaya. However, this claim has been rubbished by the Meghalaya Police as well as the Border Security Force (Meghalaya Frontier).

“There is no evidence whatsoever of these individuals crossing the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya. No such incident has been detected or reported by the BSF. These claims are baseless and misleading,” Border Security Force (Meghalaya Frontier) Inspector General OP Upadhayay told HT earlier.