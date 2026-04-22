Colombo, Indian Naval Ship Nireekshak has arrived in Sri Lanka for Operational Turnaround and a training visit, aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation between the two neighbours, the Indian High Commission said on Wednesday. INS Nireekshak arrives in Sri Lanka for Operational Turnaround and training visit

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the visiting ship at the port of Colombo in accordance with time-honoured naval traditions on Tuesday.

"Commanded by Commander Sailesh Kumar Tyagi, this Diving Support Vessel in Sri Lanka is set to conduct a training programme with the diving professionals of the Sri Lanka Navy," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

It said the crew is also scheduled to participate in several activities organised by the Sri Lanka Navy and visit some tourist attractions within the country.

"Strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka! INS Nireekshak arrived in Colombo for an operational turnaround and training visit. During its stay, the ship will conduct a programme with @srilanka_navy diving professionals and participate in joint activities," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X.

INS Nireekshak, a diving support and submarine rescue vessel of the Indian Navy, is taking part in the 4th India-Sri Lanka joint diving exercise , a bilateral diving exercise scheduled from April 21-27.

The joint exercise will involve diving teams from both navies undertaking specialised diving operations and training to enhance interoperability, cohesion, and exchange of best practices, said a statement from the Defence Ministry of India.

The week-long engagement reinforces the continued commitment towards strengthening Indo-Sri Lankan maritime ties and shared maritime interests, it said.

As part of India's humanitarian outreach, the ship will present two BHISM cubes to the Sri Lankan authorities under the Indian government's "Aarogya Maitri" initiative, the statement said.

Further strengthening maritime security cooperation, the Indian Navy will also hand over 50,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition to the Sri Lankan Navy, it said.

The IN-SLN Diving Exercise is a key bilateral engagement that stands as a testament to the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Sustained maritime collaboration and engagements with partner nations reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering stability, cooperation, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR , the statement added.

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