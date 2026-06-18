Inside the Race to Save One of Ukraine’s Holiest Sites From a Russian Strike

“At first, it was light, and there was a sense of solemnity and reverent awe. As the fire intensified, so did the rain,” Avraamiy said. “We believe that this was a blessing from God—proof that the Lord does not forsake us.”

Workers are now patching up the roof to protect the building from rain, the sound of their hammering mixing with that of ringing bells from a tower nearby. Avraamiy, speaking inside one of the oldest sections of the church, which withstood the destruction during World War II, said he was looking forward to the cathedral opening its doors again. The bishop said he saw a sign in the helping hand that the heavens lent to the firefighters by sending down rain as the flames intensified.

“An attack on this cathedral—right now—is an attack on our history,” said Kostiantyn Krainiy, deputy director of the national museum complex operating on the monastery’s territory. “It has preserved the historical memory of our spiritual culture from all that time. There have been cataclysms and destruction, yet it has been restored.”

The firefighters took a quick roll call and resumed their work. By late morning, the fire was under control and the damage was limited to the roof, windows and the walls drenched with water. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the site and quickly pledged government funding to restore the building.

With no place to take cover, Marchuk and his crew dropped on the roofing as the drone exploded, knocking a golden cross off a tower at the monastery and damaging a popular exhibition hall across the street.

A couple of the firefighters spotted the drone as it passed overhead and yelled to alert the others: “Air!”

The pressurized water roared as it hit the metal sheets of the roof, muffling the noise of air-defense systems firing on another Russian drone as it closed in.

As the Russian attack continued, one of the war’s largest and concentrated on Kyiv, firefighters donned about 50 pounds of additional equipment, including flak jackets, helmets, and special masks that allowed them to breathe and see through the heavy smoke clouding the roof. The heat from the fire melted the paint on some helmets and reddened the skin in the small gaps between the masks, Marchuk said.

“There was moral pressure, because we had entered a spiritual sanctuary. Everyone understood that it was a great responsibility, and all were afraid of making even the slightest mistake,” he said.

Maksym Marchuk, one of the first firefighters to arrive at the scene, said the significance of what they were seeking to protect added to the challenges.

The water gushed through gaps in the roof, running down the frescoes on the facade and onto the icons inside.

One team of firefighters went up the dark cathedral stairway and knocked down the door to the roof to direct a hosepipe at the flames. Others sprayed water from hydraulic platforms.

Firetrucks squeezed through the narrow cobbled streets and tiny archways leading to the cathedral. Church bells continued to ring out as they do habitually, offering succor to the toiling rescuers.

While the evacuation team worked below, firefighters mounted the roof to tackle the flames. They needed to douse the fire before it spread further to wooden structures that could have caused the whole cathedral to collapse.

Klymenko, Ukraine’s interior minister, carried candleholders and crosses from areas covered in shattered glass. Avraamiy only left the site twice before the following night fell—both times to return to his residence nearby to change out of clothing drenched by firefighters’ hoses and rain.

“In such cases, God always gives us strength,” Avraamiy said. Then, the group went to save objects from a special Easter exhibit called “Christ Is Risen.” The items included icons, engravings, embroidery and other works, some dating from the 16th century.

Normally, only the clergy are allowed to move items like the silver case. But there was no time to waste, so Avraamiy gave special permission to rescuers to touch them. He enlisted three men to help him carry the ornately engraved silver case weighing around 180 pounds.

Those included the reliquary of St. Stephen, a silver case said to contain his finger. The relic was almost lost after the cathedral was blown up in 1941—in what historians believe was an act of sabotage carried out by Soviet agents. It was rescued from the rubble and repaired.

There was a risk that the fire could set alight the iconostasis, a screen of dozens of icons with golden floral motifs that rises 68 feet and is surrounded by other valuables in the main hall.

He went toward the altar through a veil of thick smoke and first reached for the antimins, a rectangular piece of cloth that is necessary to celebrate the Liturgy, or Eucharist. Then he grabbed the Gospel.

“We didn’t know what was burning or what might fall on our heads,” Avraamiy said, speaking quietly but firmly on Tuesday. “We understood that those holy relics were the heritage of our people, and we had to save them at any cost.”

The cathedral where Avraamiy usually holds services, decked with gold and brightly colored religious scenes, was filled with acrid smoke, stinging the rescuers’ eyes and throats. They covered their faces with wet handkerchiefs as they had no proper masks on hand.

That night, with flames tearing through the roof, he coordinated with firefighters, police and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who quickly arrived at the sprawling complex of churches and religious administration buildings that sits atop hills overlooking the Dnipro River above a maze of caves housing the remains of saints.

It was an unusual mission for Avraamiy, whose days are usually filled with intoning prayers, counseling his flock and leading the clergymen from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine at the monastery.

Russia traces its religious, political and cultural history to Kyiv, something the Kremlin has used to try to justify its invasion in 2022 as Ukraine sought to escape its former imperial master’s clutches and integrate with the West.

The cathedral again became a target early Monday as Russia hit cultural institutions across Ukraine in an aerial barrage, including a museum in the eastern city of Kharkiv and film studios in the capital housing a huge costume collection.

Since then it has been damaged by the Mongols, occupied by the Nazis, blown up by the Soviets—and more recently, after a protracted dispute, seized from the Russian Orthodox Church and handed over to Ukraine’s independent church.

The jagged course of the Dormition Cathedral’s own history tracks Ukraine’s brutal fight for independence since it was first built nearly 1,000 years ago.

What followed was an hourslong battle to rescue Ukrainian religious heritage, which Russia has long laid claim to and, in a vicious twist, was now destroying.

As the flames ate away at the roof’s wooden frame, the bearded 41-year-old, clad in a black cassock, formed a rescue team of priests, police officers and first responders for a daunting mission: to save what they could from inside.

The roof of the main cathedral at the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, one of Eastern Orthodoxy’s holiest sites, and overseen by Avraamiy, was ablaze minutes after a Russian explosive drone struck .

KYIV, Ukraine—The sight that met Bishop Avraamiy when he arrived at the Dormition Cathedral here shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday was like something torn from the pages of the Bible—or Ukraine’s own bloody history.

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KYIV, Ukraine—The sight that met Bishop Avraamiy when he arrived at the Dormition Cathedral here shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday was like something torn from the pages of the Bible—or Ukraine’s own bloody history.

PREMIUM The roof of the main cathedral at the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, one of Eastern Orthodoxy’s holiest sites, and overseen by Avraamiy, was ablaze minutes after a Russian explosive drone struck.

The roof of the main cathedral at the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, one of Eastern Orthodoxy’s holiest sites, and overseen by Avraamiy, was ablaze minutes after a Russian explosive drone struck.

As the flames ate away at the roof’s wooden frame, the bearded 41-year-old, clad in a black cassock, formed a rescue team of priests, police officers and first responders for a daunting mission: to save what they could from inside.

What followed was an hourslong battle to rescue Ukrainian religious heritage, which Russia has long laid claim to and, in a vicious twist, was now destroying.

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{{^usCountry}} The jagged course of the Dormition Cathedral’s own history tracks Ukraine’s brutal fight for independence since it was first built nearly 1,000 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jagged course of the Dormition Cathedral’s own history tracks Ukraine’s brutal fight for independence since it was first built nearly 1,000 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since then it has been damaged by the Mongols, occupied by the Nazis, blown up by the Soviets—and more recently, after a protracted dispute, seized from the Russian Orthodox Church and handed over to Ukraine’s independent church. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then it has been damaged by the Mongols, occupied by the Nazis, blown up by the Soviets—and more recently, after a protracted dispute, seized from the Russian Orthodox Church and handed over to Ukraine’s independent church. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cathedral again became a target early Monday as Russia hit cultural institutions across Ukraine in an aerial barrage, including a museum in the eastern city of Kharkiv and film studios in the capital housing a huge costume collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cathedral again became a target early Monday as Russia hit cultural institutions across Ukraine in an aerial barrage, including a museum in the eastern city of Kharkiv and film studios in the capital housing a huge costume collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russia traces its religious, political and cultural history to Kyiv, something the Kremlin has used to try to justify its invasion in 2022 as Ukraine sought to escape its former imperial master’s clutches and integrate with the West. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia traces its religious, political and cultural history to Kyiv, something the Kremlin has used to try to justify its invasion in 2022 as Ukraine sought to escape its former imperial master’s clutches and integrate with the West. {{/usCountry}}

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It was an unusual mission for Avraamiy, whose days are usually filled with intoning prayers, counseling his flock and leading the clergymen from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine at the monastery.

That night, with flames tearing through the roof, he coordinated with firefighters, police and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who quickly arrived at the sprawling complex of churches and religious administration buildings that sits atop hills overlooking the Dnipro River above a maze of caves housing the remains of saints.

The cathedral where Avraamiy usually holds services, decked with gold and brightly colored religious scenes, was filled with acrid smoke, stinging the rescuers’ eyes and throats. They covered their faces with wet handkerchiefs as they had no proper masks on hand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We didn’t know what was burning or what might fall on our heads,” Avraamiy said, speaking quietly but firmly on Tuesday. “We understood that those holy relics were the heritage of our people, and we had to save them at any cost.”

He went toward the altar through a veil of thick smoke and first reached for the antimins, a rectangular piece of cloth that is necessary to celebrate the Liturgy, or Eucharist. Then he grabbed the Gospel.

There was a risk that the fire could set alight the iconostasis, a screen of dozens of icons with golden floral motifs that rises 68 feet and is surrounded by other valuables in the main hall.

Those included the reliquary of St. Stephen, a silver case said to contain his finger. The relic was almost lost after the cathedral was blown up in 1941—in what historians believe was an act of sabotage carried out by Soviet agents. It was rescued from the rubble and repaired.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Normally, only the clergy are allowed to move items like the silver case. But there was no time to waste, so Avraamiy gave special permission to rescuers to touch them. He enlisted three men to help him carry the ornately engraved silver case weighing around 180 pounds.

“In such cases, God always gives us strength,” Avraamiy said. Then, the group went to save objects from a special Easter exhibit called “Christ Is Risen.” The items included icons, engravings, embroidery and other works, some dating from the 16th century.

Klymenko, Ukraine’s interior minister, carried candleholders and crosses from areas covered in shattered glass. Avraamiy only left the site twice before the following night fell—both times to return to his residence nearby to change out of clothing drenched by firefighters’ hoses and rain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the evacuation team worked below, firefighters mounted the roof to tackle the flames. They needed to douse the fire before it spread further to wooden structures that could have caused the whole cathedral to collapse.

Firetrucks squeezed through the narrow cobbled streets and tiny archways leading to the cathedral. Church bells continued to ring out as they do habitually, offering succor to the toiling rescuers.

One team of firefighters went up the dark cathedral stairway and knocked down the door to the roof to direct a hosepipe at the flames. Others sprayed water from hydraulic platforms.

The water gushed through gaps in the roof, running down the frescoes on the facade and onto the icons inside.

Maksym Marchuk, one of the first firefighters to arrive at the scene, said the significance of what they were seeking to protect added to the challenges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There was moral pressure, because we had entered a spiritual sanctuary. Everyone understood that it was a great responsibility, and all were afraid of making even the slightest mistake,” he said.

As the Russian attack continued, one of the war’s largest and concentrated on Kyiv, firefighters donned about 50 pounds of additional equipment, including flak jackets, helmets, and special masks that allowed them to breathe and see through the heavy smoke clouding the roof. The heat from the fire melted the paint on some helmets and reddened the skin in the small gaps between the masks, Marchuk said.

The pressurized water roared as it hit the metal sheets of the roof, muffling the noise of air-defense systems firing on another Russian drone as it closed in.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A couple of the firefighters spotted the drone as it passed overhead and yelled to alert the others: “Air!”

With no place to take cover, Marchuk and his crew dropped on the roofing as the drone exploded, knocking a golden cross off a tower at the monastery and damaging a popular exhibition hall across the street.

The firefighters took a quick roll call and resumed their work. By late morning, the fire was under control and the damage was limited to the roof, windows and the walls drenched with water. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the site and quickly pledged government funding to restore the building.

“An attack on this cathedral—right now—is an attack on our history,” said Kostiantyn Krainiy, deputy director of the national museum complex operating on the monastery’s territory. “It has preserved the historical memory of our spiritual culture from all that time. There have been cataclysms and destruction, yet it has been restored.”

Workers are now patching up the roof to protect the building from rain, the sound of their hammering mixing with that of ringing bells from a tower nearby. Avraamiy, speaking inside one of the oldest sections of the church, which withstood the destruction during World War II, said he was looking forward to the cathedral opening its doors again. The bishop said he saw a sign in the helping hand that the heavens lent to the firefighters by sending down rain as the flames intensified.

“At first, it was light, and there was a sense of solemnity and reverent awe. As the fire intensified, so did the rain,” Avraamiy said. “We believe that this was a blessing from God—proof that the Lord does not forsake us.”

Write to Anastasiia Malenko at anastasiia.malenko@wsj.com