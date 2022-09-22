Home / World News / Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected

Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector.

Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected(AP)
Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected(AP)
Reuters |

Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Also read: Instagram to bring retweet like feature to make reposting easier: Report

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out