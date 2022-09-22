Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected

Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

