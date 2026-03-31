Insurance That Covered Terror, Not War, Leaves Companies Rushing for Cover

The conflict with Iran is triggering a surge in demand for war insurance in the Middle East, while sparking fights over rising premiums and what’s covered by existing policies. Debris is cleared from the damaged Fairmont the Palm hotel in Dubai early in the war. Standard commercial policies, such as property, cyber and business-interruption insurance, typically don’t include war-related damage. That means companies now have to pay increasingly steep rates to get protection against threats such as missile strikes. As the war enters its second month, there is a lot at stake for insurers and regular businesses across the Middle East: Losses for buildings, infrastructure and ships could run into the billions of dollars if the conflict drags on. Companies are rushing to take out new war coverage. “Most insurers have seen well over 300 new submissions in the last few weeks,” said Fergus Critchley, global head of terrorism and political violence at broker WTW. War-risk cover for real estate in the Persian Gulf now typically costs 6% to 8% of a property’s value, compared with well under 1% in peacetime, according to Sachin Sahni, an insurance analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

A fire affecting Dubai International Airport was among the examples of war-related dangers facing airlines in the region.

“Buying war risk cover has become really expensive,” Sahni said. “It is still possible to get if they’re ready to pay the price, but it’s very tightly controlled.” The scramble comes after many businesses in the Gulf dropped war-risk cover in recent years to reduce their premiums, brokers said, trusting the region’s reputation as a haven from political turmoil. For example, the Fairmont the Palm hotel in Dubai that was set ablaze early in the war was insured against terrorism and sabotage, according to people familiar with the matter. But the luxury hotel didn’t pay the additional premium for a so-called political violence policy, which explicitly covers war losses, the people said. While claims are starting to trickle in, brokers and analysts say it is too early to gauge overall losses stemming from the conflict—not least because of the challenge of getting surveyors to assess damage in a war zone. So far, financial pain for insurance has been limited. Losses from political-violence policies, including missile damage to energy terminals, likely run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Brian Schneider, an insurance analyst at Fitch Ratings. Rising rates have been a flashpoint. Some insurers recently withdrew from a group providing cover for Emirates’ fleet of aircraft after the airline balked at a much higher premium because of the war, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Smoke fills the sky near the Fairmont the Palm hotel in Dubai.