Intense outbreaks of new coronavirus can still be brought under control: WHO chief

“There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Tedros, that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:21 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday, lamenting that global case numbers had more than doubled in the past six weeks.

“There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Tedros, that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.

