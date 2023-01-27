International Holocaust Remembrance Day: History, significance, and theme this year

The United Nations designated January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in honour of six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and millions of other Nazism victims under the Hitler regime between 1933 and 1945.

The Holocaust, also called as the Shoah, was Hitler’s “Final Solution” for eliminating Jews within Germany’s grasp. By the end of the heinous act, around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population had been killed, according to Holocaust encyclopedia.

Origin

The UN General Assembly in its 42nd plenary session adopted the 60/7 resolution and declared January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day on November 1, 2005.

January 27 was chosen as the date as it was this day when the Auschwitz concentration camp, the biggest concentration camp in Germany was liberated by the Soviet Army in 1945. The resolution condemns all forms of Nazi denial and urges member states to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

The UN organises Holocaust commemorative and educational activities through various themes and ceremonies to draw attention to the actions taken by the survivors to reclaim their rights, history, cultural heritage and traditions, and their dignity.

Theme

The UN marks the day to commemorate the victims of the Nazi regime and to promote Holocaust education across the globe. The theme of this year’s Holocaust remembrance and education is “Home and Belonging”. This year’s theme highlights the plight of the Holocaust victims. It is to make an individual aware of his/her responsibilities towards victims of atrocities, to fight hate speech, holocaust distortion and to prevent genocides, according to UN.

