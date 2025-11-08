Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
Internet can’t believe Prada’s 69,000 safety pin: ‘I’ll make you this in gold and silver'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 08, 2025 09:06 am IST

Prada has launched a “Crochet Safety Pin Brooch” – basically, an ordinary safety pin wrapped in a colourful crochet cord, with the Prada logo charm.

Luxury brands seem to have found a new obsession in reinventing everyday essentials and giving them a jaw-dropping price tag. After designer versions of paper bags, chappals, and lunchboxes, luxury safety pins are the new launch.

Prada turns a simple safety pin into a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,000 statement piece(Google)
Prada turns a simple safety pin into a 69,000 statement piece(Google)

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has launched what it calls a “Crochet Safety Pin Brooch” – basically, an ordinary safety pin wrapped in a colourful crochet cord, topped with the signature Prada triangle logo charm. The price? A cool $775 (around 68,758).

In India, a pack of 20 to 30 safety pins usually costs no more than 20 to 50. They’re a staple in every woman’s accessory pouch and are usually used to hold a dupatta, sari, or kurta in place. So when social media discovered Prada was selling one for nearly 69,000, the reaction was exactly what you’d expect, ranging from disbelief, laughter, to outrage.

“What are rich people doing with their money?”

An Instagram page, BlackSwanSazy, shared a clip of a woman reacting to Prada’s new product. “It’s a safety pin brooch for $775,” she exclaimed. “I will once again ask rich people, ‘What is it that you’re doing with your money?’”

“If you can’t think of anything, I assure you the rest of us can,” she added.

Social media platforms were flooded with sarcastic comments. One user wrote, “I could make that without the Prada key.” Another asked, “Are luxury brands trolling us?” while someone else quipped, “My grandma could do it better.”

A ‘X’ user joked, “Prada really out here selling crochet safety pins for 70K. My grandma used to make those while watching Saas-Bahu dramas.”

“Prada crochet safety pin Brooch for $775. IT'S BRASS & COTTON. Anyone willing to buy? I'll make you this in gold & silver,” a user added.

Another noted, “The same type of safety pin can be found in India for just 1, but Prada has reimagined it as a high-fashion accessory.”

Not Prada’s first controversy

This isn’t the first time Prada has faced backlash for repackaging daily essential, especially Indian culture. Earlier, the brand came under fire for what many called “cultural appropriation” after introducing footwear that looked strikingly similar to India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals during Milan Fashion Week.

The sandals were described as “leather footwear” and bore a near-identical open-toe braided pattern but carried no mention of their Indian origin. The lack of credit sparked fury online, with users accusing the brand of stealing designs.

Ironically, the controversy only boosted sales of authentic Kolhapuri sandals back home.

However, Prada isn’t alone in turning humble household items into high-fashion symbols. Earlier, Gucci had launched a silver paper clip with its logo, priced at a staggering 33,000.

So the question remains: Would you pay 69,000 for a safety pin – even if it says Prada?

