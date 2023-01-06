Home / World News / Iran arrests journalist for interviews of death row inmates' families: Report

Iran arrests journalist for interviews of death row inmates' families: Report

Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: So far, 14 Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.(AP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Iranian authorities arrested a journalist who published interviews with families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with anti-hijab protests, a report said.

"Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political service at Etemad daily, was arrested last night," the newspaper said on its website, AFP reported. So far, 14 Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests that began following the death of Mahsa Amini's death in custody in September.

Mahsa Amini was arrested following her arrest by Iran's controversial morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

The arrested journalist interviewed several families of people sentenced to death over the protests, AFP reported.

"His wife wrote on Twitter that Mehdi's cellphone, computer and personal belongings were seized during the arrest," Etemad said. This comes as two men were were executed last month in connection with the demonstrations. Twelve others have been sentenced to hang, AFP reported while some are awaiting retrial.

Meanwhile, Iran's top security body said last month that more than 200 people, including security force members, have been killed since the protests began. Judicial authorities have reported charges against more than 2,000 people.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

iran
