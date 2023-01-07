Iran executes two men in connection with massive anti-hijab protests: Report

Iran executed two men following their conviction over killing a paramilitary force member during massive anti-hijab protests in the country, the judiciary said.

With this, the killings double the number of people executed so far in connection with the widespread demonstrations which began with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in September.

"Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning," judicial news agency Mizan Online reported. The two men were sentenced to death in early December and their sentence was upheld by Iran's top court this week.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Following the September death, massive protests gripped the country in which authorities have arrested thousands people in the wave of demonstrations.

Since the beginning of the protests, courts have sentenced 14 people to death in connection with the demonstrations, according to news agency AFP. Among those, four have been executed, two others have had their sentences confirmed by the Supreme Court, six are awaiting new trials and two others can appeal, it was reported.

