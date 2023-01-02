Iran footballers arrested at mixed-gender party, released: Report

Iranian authorities arrested football players who were part of a mixed-gender party organised in east Tehran, local media reported without revealing their identity or providing the exact number of players arrested.

"Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," Tasnim news agency reported.

"Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption," it further stated.

YJC news agency claimed that the footballers were at a birthday party adding that the authorities have released all those who were detained, except one person who is not a footballer while Fars news agency quoted a prosecutor as saying that the authorities have filed a case against those detained.

As per Iranian law, only non-Muslims are allowed consumption of alcohol but only for religious purposes. The law also forbids dancing with the opposite gender. This comes as protests have rocked the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in the custody of Iran's controversial morality policy after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Many former and current football players along with other athletes have been questioned or detained by the government authorities after they expressed their support for the protests that have swept the country for more than three months.

