Iranian protesters sentenced to death could be executed soon: Report

Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:15 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Earlier, reports claimed that Iran's authorities have sentenced five unidentified protesters—all men—to death.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Mallika Soni

The head of Iran's judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i said that "some" of the death sentences given to protesters in recent weeks during mass demonstrations have been confirmed and "will be carried out soon," according to reports.

Mohseni-Eje'i was quoted by Iranian newspaper Shargh, Newsweek reported. Exactly when the sentences will be carried out has not been specified, but Mohseni-Eje'i is quoted as saying that the "patience" of the country's responsible institutions towards protesters "is not endless" and that authorities will "pursue and try to punish" those threatening to destabilize the country.

Earlier, reports claimed that Iran's authorities have sentenced five unidentified protesters—all men—to death as they were found guilty of "enmity against God" and "corruption on earth" for their role in the demonstrations that have swept the country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner has said that eight people were charged on October 29 with crimes carrying the death penalty while Amnesty International has said that at least 21 protesters—including one woman—are at risk of receiving the death penalty.

Iran has arrested thousands of protesters and security forces sent to quash protests are estimated to have killed hundreds of people—including children, teenagers and women.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

