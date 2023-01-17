Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran releases celebrity chef arrested for ‘Insta story’ amid protest crackdown

Iran releases celebrity chef arrested for ‘Insta story’ amid protest crackdown

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 03:36 PM IST

Navab Ebrahimi: Social media users had claimed, following his arrest, that it coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets.

Navab Ebrahimi: Iran released celebrity chef Navab Ebrahimi arrested for ‘Instagram story’.
ByMallika Soni

Iran released prominent chef and Instagram influencer Navab Ebrahimi who was detained earlier this month, a report said. Navab Ebrahimi was arrested amid crackdown on nationwide anti-hijab protests in Iran following the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran's controversial morality police.

Video: Ukraine's Dnipro building hit by Russia strike. Then, a shocking rescue

Navab Ebrahimi, known for his videos on Persian cooking, was arrested in Tehran on January 4, AFP reported quoting Nik Yousefi, an Iranian filmmaker and photographer. Nik Yousefi was also arrested in October and later freed. He said that Navab Ebrahimi had been released on bail, posting a picture of the celebrity chef smiling with his partner.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Navab Ebrahimi had been released on bail, adding there was still no information on the charges levelled against him. Amid the protests, Iran has arrested at least 14,000 people, according to the UN. These include prominent journalists, filmmakers, lawyers and activists. Some have been released on bail, including actor Taraneh Alidoosti, while others remain in prison.,

Watch: Taliban's ‘matter of honour’ indigenously made supercar 'Mada 9', a first

Navab Ebrahimi has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Social media users had claimed, following his arrest, that it coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP