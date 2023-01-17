Iran releases celebrity chef arrested for ‘Insta story’ amid protest crackdown

Iran released prominent chef and Instagram influencer Navab Ebrahimi who was detained earlier this month, a report said. Navab Ebrahimi was arrested amid crackdown on nationwide anti-hijab protests in Iran following the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran's controversial morality police.

Navab Ebrahimi, known for his videos on Persian cooking, was arrested in Tehran on January 4, AFP reported quoting Nik Yousefi, an Iranian filmmaker and photographer. Nik Yousefi was also arrested in October and later freed. He said that Navab Ebrahimi had been released on bail, posting a picture of the celebrity chef smiling with his partner.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Navab Ebrahimi had been released on bail, adding there was still no information on the charges levelled against him. Amid the protests, Iran has arrested at least 14,000 people, according to the UN. These include prominent journalists, filmmakers, lawyers and activists. Some have been released on bail, including actor Taraneh Alidoosti, while others remain in prison.,

Navab Ebrahimi has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Social media users had claimed, following his arrest, that it coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani.

