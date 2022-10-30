Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Canada's Trudeau joins rally in support of Iran protests. Explains why

Published on Oct 30, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Iran anti-hijab protests: "The women in Iran, daughters and the grandmothers and the allies... they are not forgotten," Justin Trudeau said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marches during a protest in support of women in Iran.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau marched along with protesters in Ottawa on Saturday in support of anti-hijab demonstrations in Iran that have continued for more than 40 days.

"The women in Iran, daughters and the grandmothers and the allies... they are not forgotten," Justin Trudeau said.

Read more: Watch| With love, from Coldplay: Band sings to support Iran anti-hijab protests

"We will stand with you. I'll march with you, I will hold hands with you. We will continue to stand with this beautiful community," he added before ending his speech with Persian slogans.

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, also joined the protest saying, "I stand with you because when one woman's right is being denied, it is a sign of disrespect for all women."

Read more: Explained: Iran's morality police, hijab and violent protests over woman's death

“And we will leave no sister behind,” she added.

Iran has been gripped by over six weeks of protests that began when Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest for not wearing hijab properly by the country's controversial morality police.

Thousands also protested in Paris and throughout France this week in support of Iran demonstrations.

