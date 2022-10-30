Watch| With love, from Coldplay: Band sings to support Iran anti-hijab protests

British rock band Coldplay along with Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani sang the song "Baraye"- which became the anthem of anti-hijab protests in Iran that began following the death of Mahsa Amini.

The nationwide unrest was sparked after Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the country's morality police on September 16. Protests have rocked the country for a month and a half and have also received international support.

Singing "Baraye" in Persian- which is originally sung by Iranian pop singer Shervin Hajipour, vocalist Chris Martin said, ""This song is in Farsi so I can't really sing it. But we are gonna sing it together and we send it with love from Buenos Aires."

The concert was shown around the world on Voice of America.

"@coldplay surprised with a recital of #shervin_hajipour #baraye, a song that went viral during Iran's recent protests. @coldplay were performing live at Buenos Aires. It brought me to tears watching it live in a theater in Chicago.@Golshifteh sings! You folks are class! Thanks!" Moh Hosseinioun, a research fellow at Kellogg School tweeted sharing the video of the concert.

