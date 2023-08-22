Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range: Report

Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range: Report

Reuters |
Aug 22, 2023 02:59 PM IST

Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours.

Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

Read more: 6 children among 8 people trapped in cable car in Pakistan, rescue ops underway

An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kg, double the capacity of the "Mohajer-6" drone.

U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP