Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range: Report
Reuters |
Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours.
Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.
Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kg, double the capacity of the "Mohajer-6" drone.
U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.
