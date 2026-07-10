Iran buries Khamenei at Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine 131 days after his killing in US strikes

Iran on Thursday buried its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the revered Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, concluding six days of funeral processions that drew millions of mourners across Iran and Iraq. The burial took place 131 days after Khamenei was killed in US strikes.

Millions gathered in Mashhad as Iran laid Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to rest after a six-day funeral procession in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/ Handout via REUTERS (VIA REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The funeral procession in Mashhad was delayed for hours as enormous crowds packed roads leading to the shrine. Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that the vehicle carrying Khamenei's coffin moved slowly through densely packed mourners waving crimson flags and chanting religious slogans.

Officials eventually transported the casket by helicopter because of the size of the crowds, according to videos shared by Ryan Rozbiani.

Also read: US-Iran war LIVE: Iran buries late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at holy shrine in Mashhad

Millions gather as funeral procession reaches Mashhad

The burial ceremony took place at the Imam Reza Shrine, one of the holiest sites in Shiite Islam. The shrine witnessed an unprecedented influx of mourners who travelled from across Iran to attend the final rites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said representatives from more than 70 countries attended memorial ceremonies honouring Khamenei. He called the international participation an enduring symbol of Iran's diplomatic relationships {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said representatives from more than 70 countries attended memorial ceremonies honouring Khamenei. He called the international participation an enduring symbol of Iran's diplomatic relationships {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to Tasnim, roads leading to the shrine remained packed for hours. Many carried red flags, symbolising the call to avenge martyrs, while chanting "Labbaik Ya Hussein."

"I swear by the blood of the Supreme Leader, Trump, ⁠we will kill you!" the masses said as they waved enormous banners demanding Trump's assassination around Mashhad.

Also read: US-Iran news: Ceasefire ‘temporarily ceased,’ US officials say; explosions in Bushehr, Chabahar

Mojtaba Khamenei absent at the funeral

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One notable feature of the funeral ceremonies was the continued absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Khamenei's son and successor.

Videos shared by Mehr News show Mostafa Khamenei, the eldest son of Khamenei, leading a funeral prayer at the shrine of Ayatollah Khamenei over his casket.

Despite days of public mourning, Mojtaba did not appear during any of the major funeral events. CBS News reported there were no public speeches, videos or official appearances by him throughout the six-day procession.

CBS reported that some observers in Iran believe Mojtaba's absence is due to heightened security risks. Some have speculated that he may have been injured during the strike that killed his father. However, Iranian authorities have not publicly addressed the reasons for his absence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The burial at Mashhad closes an extraordinary chapter in Iran's modern history and opens “the idea of martyrdom and resistance” with “no sight of the new leader.”