Home / World News / Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots
world news

Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots

The Islamic Republic has the worst outbreak of the disease in the Middle East and has officially reported more than 58,000 deaths.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:06 PM IST
In January, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced a ban on importing British and US Covid-19 shots.(AFP)

Iran has bought 4.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University coronavirus vaccine, despite a ban on British and U.S.-made shots.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV the shipment is expected later this month and was secured through the global vaccine procurement system backed by the World Health Organization.

In January, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced a ban on importing British and U.S. Covid-19 shots, saying they couldn’t be trusted. But the country’s top epidemiologist later signaled a loophole when she said she was looking to import the British-made vaccine from outside the U.K.

Some 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine are also expected to arrive in Iran tomorrow, Namaki said.

The Islamic Republic has the worst outbreak of the disease in the Middle East and has officially reported more than 58,000 deaths and 1.4 million cases so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 iran
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP