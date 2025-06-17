‘Iran can never have a nuclear weapon': G7 amid ongoing Middle East tensions

The Group of Seven (G7) countries released a statement about the ongoing tensions in the Middle East region on Tuesday and upheld Israel's "right to defend itself". It also reiterated United States' stance that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon.” This year, G7 summit is being hosted by Canada. (Getty Images via AFP)

The G7 statement comes after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump cut short his trip to the summit by a day to address the ongoing military tensions between Iran and Israel. Trump left for the US on Monday night.

The G7 leaders also urged for peace and stability in the Middle East and named Iran as the “principal source of regional instability and terror.”

The statement called for ceasefire in Gaza as result of “resolution of the Iranian crisis” and said that the G7 countries are vigilant to the impact of the ongoing conflict on international energy markets.

The statement was released by Canada, which is hosting the G7 summit this year in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Leaders of all G7 countries are present in Canada for the summit- Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British PM Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The US President Donald Trump was also present but left for his country on Monday night, a day ahead of his scheduled departure.

G7's full statement

Titled ‘G7 Leaders’ statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran’, the full statement reads,

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.

We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians.

Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability."

Though not a member of the G7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada's Calgary on Monday to participate in the outreach session of the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis.

During his visit, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney late on Tuesday afternoon.