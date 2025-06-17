As Iran-Israel conflict escalates, embassies in Tehran, Tel Aviv issue helpline numbers for Indians

As the military conflict between Iran and Israel dramatically escalated, the Embassy of India in Iran has issued several helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link for communications with Indian nationals in the West Asian country. Helplines have also been issued in Israel, where many deaths were attributed to Iran's missiles. Israeli security forces inspect a residential building hit by a missile launched from Iran in Petah Tikva, Israel.(AP)

The Indian Embassy said in a recent post that the Telegram link is exclusively for Indian nationals in Iran. It said Indians in distress can seek help using the link.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran," it said on X.

Asking the nationals not to give in to panic, the Embassy asked people to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Embassy in Tehran.

"Kindly provide your details at the following link: https://forms.gle/cCLrLyzFkS2AZYEM8... 2. Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," it added.

In its advisory, it asked Indians to avoid unnecessary movements in Iran. It also issued several contact numbers for communication.

For call: 98 9128109115, 98 9128109109For WhatsApp: 98 901044557, 98 9015993320, 91 8086871709.Bandar Abbas: 98 9177699036 4. Zahedan: 98 9396356649

On Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv established an emergency helpline and advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant.

"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24x7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone 972 54-7520711 972 54-3278392 *Email* cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," Indian embassy posted on X on Saturday.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to adhere to the safety protocols "as advised by the Israeli authorities".

It said Indians must avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.

Israel-Iran conflict

The Israel and Iran strikes continued for the fifth straight day on Tuesday, fueling fears of a drawn-out conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

Israel struck an Iranian state TV building -- forcing a presenter to flee mid-broadcast. 224 people have been killed in Iran, and at least 1200 injured. Tehran has also fired barrages of missiles and drones, many of which bypassed Israel's Iron Dome defense, killing at least 24 and wounding 592.

Israel says it has also killed many top military commanders and atomic scientists in Iran, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying late Monday that Israel was eliminating Iran's security leadership "one after the other".

