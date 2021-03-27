Home / World News / Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation accord: Iranian state media
Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation accord: Iranian state media

"Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was earlier quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Tehran, Iran.(Reuters)

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried lived on state television.

"Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call."

