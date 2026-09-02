Iran claims 5 killed at wedding during US attack: 'Turned it into a funeral'

At least five people were killed and dozens injured after a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on Iran’s Strait of Hormuz, came under US attack. A four-year-old was among those killed, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

Wedding turns deadly as 5 killed in US attack near Iran’s Strait of Hormuz (X/@Iran_in_India)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sixty-eight people were injured, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, citing a provincial official, said. Track updates on the war live here

Iran condemns attack

Iran said the wedding had been turned into a scene of death.

In a statement shared by the Iran in India account, the ministry said: “They turned a wedding into a funeral. The flowers of love fell to the ground, our bride’s white dress was stained with blood, and they turned our laughter into tears and sorrow.”

The ministry added that the deaths would not be forgotten and pledged that Iran would respond. “But this blood and this grief will never be forgotten. We will never forget this crime, nor will we leave it unanswered,” the post read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said, as per Reuters. They were likely referring to the February 28 US strike on a primary school in Minab that killed 160 children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said, as per Reuters. They were likely referring to the February 28 US strike on a primary school in Minab that killed 160 children. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ | Iran releases photo of graves being dug for 160 girls killed in US-Israel attack

The foreign ministry said Iran would respond to “these savage crimes with firmness”. Iran also criticised governments and international institutions that it said had remained silent or sought to justify the attacks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality,” Iran said. “Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow.”

Latest US-Iran strikes

The wedding casualties came as both sides exchanged strikes after a month-long lull. The US military said it completed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, including air-defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications facilities.

US officials also said American forces struck two Iranian government-owned oil tankers of the wider operation.

ALSO READ | 'Very little of Iran will be left': Trump's big warning as US launches strikes near Strait of Hormuz

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against US-linked targets across the region. It included American bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq. Jordan said it intercepted 10 Iranian missiles, while three others fell in remote areas. No deaths or injuries were reported in the Jordanian attack.

Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude through the Strait of Hormuz were also struck by unidentified projectiles, Reuters reported.

Brent crude settled at $94.65 a barrel on Tuesday, up 4.6%, while oil prices continued to rise on Wednesday as markets assessed the risk of a prolonged confrontation.

Trump warns Iran after fresh US strikes

US President Donald Trump has warned of further action against Iran. “If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | Explosions heard near Iran's Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island after US military says IRGC targets struck

An even larger attack was “waiting in the wings”, he added and said that “there would be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran” if Iran chose to respond.

Trump also claimed that the US was in “almost total control” of the Strait of Hormuz and said Iran’s economy was “collapsing” under US sanctions and Washington’s “economic D-day” approach to the war.