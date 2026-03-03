A haunting image of ‘small graves for little angels’ killed in US-Iran war

As the United States and Iran continue to bomb each other and their respective allies, civilians have emerged as the real losers - and a haunting photograph of hundreds of freshly dug graves for schoolgirls killed in a strike in southern Iran has become a symbol of the human cost. (Live updates on Iran-US war) Iran bombing: White chalk rectangles mark each burial plot, while mourners gather nearby in what appears to be a somber funeral preparation. (X/@Iran_In_India)

The photograph, posted on X by Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, shows long, orderly rows of freshly dug graves stretching across an open dirt field.

White chalk rectangles mark each burial plot, while mourners gather nearby in what appears to be a somber funeral preparation.

The image is from Minab, where 165 schoolgirls were killed during a joint US-Israeli bombing of the school.

“These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds,” Araghchi wrote. He added: “From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood”,