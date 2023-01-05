Home / World News / Iran closes French institute to protest cartoons on supreme leader Khamenei

Iran closes French institute to protest cartoons on supreme leader Khamenei

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 03:01 PM IST

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: "The ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

"In reviewing cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activities in Iran, the ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

