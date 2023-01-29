Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran defense ministry’s ammunition depot hit by blast: Report

Published on Jan 29, 2023 06:15 AM IST

A “heavy explosion” was heard at an ammunition depot belonging to Iran’s Defense Ministry in the central Isfahan Province, state TV reported early Sunday.

No fatalities were reported in the blast, the cause of which remains under investigation, a provincial official said on national television. A video published by state-run IRNA news agency showed police cars and a fire truck at the entrance of the facility.

Iran has in recent years reported a string of incidents and explosions near sensitive defense and nuclear sites in the province.

Authorities blamed Israel for an April 2021 attack on the key Natanz nuclear enrichment site that affected power supply to the facility and damaged a number of centrifuges. Authorities also said they foiled a plot by Israel’s Mossad spy agency in July to set off explosives at an unspecified “sensitive center” in Isfahan.

