Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Northern and Central Iran

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Northern and Central Iran

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 03:05 PM IST

Iran Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck northern and central Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Iran Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.

