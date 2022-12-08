Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran executes anti-hijab protester for injuring guard with knife: Report

Iran executes anti-hijab protester for injuring guard with knife: Report

world news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: The report said that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Reuters |

Iran executed one protester on Thursday who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a long knife and closing off a Tehran street, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim added that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant and justified the sentence by saying the defendant's actions represented a "crime of waging war against God."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP