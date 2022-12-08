Iran executes anti-hijab protester for injuring guard with knife: Report
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: The report said that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant.
Reuters |
Iran executed one protester on Thursday who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a long knife and closing off a Tehran street, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Tasnim added that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant and justified the sentence by saying the defendant's actions represented a "crime of waging war against God."
