Iran executes anti-hijab protester for injuring guard with knife: Report

Iran executed one protester on Thursday who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a long knife and closing off a Tehran street, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim added that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant and justified the sentence by saying the defendant's actions represented a "crime of waging war against God."

