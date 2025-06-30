Iran has ‘serious doubts’ over ceasefire with Israel, says ready to strike if truce broken

Iran said it is not convinced and has "serious doubts" that a tentative US-brokered ceasefire with Israel will hold, signaling it is ready to strike back if hostilities resume. This handout picture provided by the Iranian foreign ministry shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mourning next to the coffin of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, who was killed during Israeli strikes.(AFP)

“We have serious doubts about the enemy’s commitment to its obligations, including the ceasefire,” the semi-official Fars News Agency quoted Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, as saying.

“We are prepared to deliver a firm response if aggression is repeated,” Abdolrahim Mousavi added.

Mousavi made the comments in a Sunday phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, addressing the fragile truce that began on Tuesday, June 24.

The Iran-Israel conflict began on June 13 with Israeli strike that killed several senior Iranian military and nuclear officials, including Mousavi’s predecessor — a move that shook global markets and raised fears of regional escalation.

Alongside military and nuclear targets, the Israeli strikes also hit civilian areas in Tehran and other cities.

The Donald Trump administration later joined the Israeli campaign with its own offensive, bombing three key nuclear sites in Iran— attacks President Donald Trump said had “completely and totally obliterated” the Iranian atomic infrastructure.

Iran-Israel ceasefire

On June 24, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the two regional foes have agreed truce.

Trump's post read: “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

In another post, Donald Trump said, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

The ceasefire hit a setback briefly as both Israel and Iran accused each other of violating it, with Israeli strikes targeting Iranian cities again. The ceasefire resumed after Donald Trump's outburst, asking both countries, particularly Israel, to not drop bombs anymore.

Iran reported 627 people killed in Israeli attacks, while Israeli emergency services cited 28 deaths and over 1,300 injuries from Iranian strikes.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)