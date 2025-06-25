Iran-Israel ceasefire holds after brief setbacks, Trump's outburst | How Day 1 went
While the ceasefire initially faced setback as both Israel and Iran accused each other of violating it, it has largely held since then.
A day has passed since Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, halting almost two weeks of hostilities on Tuesday.
While the ceasefire, said to be brokered by US President Donald Trump, initially faced setbacks as both Israel and Iran accused each other of violating it, it has largely held since the outburst from Trump on Tuesday.
The conflict began when the Israeli Defence Forces launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and top officials. Tehran responded with Operation True Promise 3 and launched multiple barrages of missiles towards Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.
The US also joined in bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, on Saturday, using 'bunker buster bombs'. Iran attacked the US military base in Qatar on Monday, just hours before the ceasefire.
5 points on ceasefire between Iran and Israel as 24 hours pass
- Iran on Wednesday announced that it was lifting the restrictions put on the Internet in the country in the wake of attacks by Israel. Things are slowly getting back to normal in both Tehran and Tel Aviv, with no new reports of any bombardment or missile attacks.
- Iranian airspace will remain closed till Thursday afternoon, local media reports indicated. On the other hand, Israel opened its airspace and returned operations at the David Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to full capacity.
- Iran’s parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that stipulates the halt of co-operation with the atomic watchdog IAEA. According to the bill, any further cooperation with the agency requires prior approval from the Supreme National Security Council.
- US President Donald Trump admitted at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands that Iran hit Israel hard with ballistic missiles. He disputed the US intelligence reports that Tehran's nuclear facilities were not completely destroyed.
- Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country had eliminated two existential threats, annihilation by nuclear weapons and annihilation by 20,000 ballistic missiles