Iran-Israel ceasefire holds after brief setbacks, Trump's outburst | How Day 1 went

A day has passed since Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, halting almost two weeks of hostilities on Tuesday.

While the ceasefire, said to be brokered by US President Donald Trump, initially faced setbacks as both Israel and Iran accused each other of violating it, it has largely held since the outburst from Trump on Tuesday.

The conflict began when the Israeli Defence Forces launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and top officials. Tehran responded with Operation True Promise 3 and launched multiple barrages of missiles towards Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.

The US also joined in bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, on Saturday, using 'bunker buster bombs'. Iran attacked the US military base in Qatar on Monday, just hours before the ceasefire.

5 points on ceasefire between Iran and Israel as 24 hours pass