‘Disrespectful and Unacceptable': Iran condemns Trump's remarks on Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran on Saturday condemned United States President Donald Trump's remarks on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a day after the latter delivered a victory speech. Trump's remarks on Khamenei came after the latter said that the US President had “exaggerated events in unusual ways". (IRIB/ AFP Photos)

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned Trump, saying that if he wishes to reach an understanding with the Supreme Leader, he would need to “set aside” his tone.

“If President Trump truly wishes to reach an agreement, he should set aside his disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards the Iranian supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of sincere supporters,” Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X.

Trump's remarks on Khamenei came after the latter, in his first speech after the announcement of the ceasefire understanding, said that the US President had “exaggerated events in unusual ways”, while adding that he needed the “exaggeration” .The Supreme Leader also claimed that the “the Islamic republic won”, and said that this had dealth “a severe slap to the face of America”.

‘I saved him from an ugly and ignominious death’

Hours prior to Araghchi's statement, Trump took to Truth Social, saying that he had “saved” Khamenei from an “ugly" death. “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH,” Trump said in the post.

The US President questioned Khamenei's declaration of victory in the war against Israel, asking why the Supreme Leader had “blatantly and foolishly” said that he won the war. "…when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie,” Trump said.

He said that Iran had been “decimated”, adding that the country's three “evil nuclear sites” had also been “obliterated. Trump claimed that he had knowledge of “exactly” where Khamenei was sheltered, further saying that he had not allowed Israel and the US armed forces to take his life.

He also alleged that he had convinced Israel to “bring back a very large group" of aircraft that it had sent towards Tehran for “the final knockout”.

The US President said that if this had happened, “tremendous damage” would have ensued, and that many Iranians would have lost their lives. He claimed that it would have been “the biggest attack” of the war between Israel and Iran.

‘Was working on possible removal of sanctions against Iran’

In his post, Trump also alleged that he had been working on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran during the last few days. He said that this would have given Iran a much better chance "at a full, fast, and complete recovery”.

However, Trump said that he had dropped all work on sanction relief and more after being “hit” by Khamenei's statement of “anger, hatred, and disgust”.

Trump also cautioned that Iran on getting back “in the World Order flow”, saying things would get worse for them otherwise. “They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them,” Trump said.