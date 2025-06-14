Iron Dome, Arrow, David's Sling: What's inside Israel's famed air defence system?

One thing that always grabs attention amid Israel's military conflicts with its rival countries is its multi-layered air defence system which is seen getting tested time and again, thanks to the country's not-so-friendly ties with several nations and several armed forces. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept projectiles over Tel Aviv, Saturday, June 14(AP)

The Israeli air defence system, a big talking point of which is the famed 'Iron Dome', was tested again on Friday as Iran launched ballistic missiles, with some reportedly landing in the city of Tel Aviv and many being intercepted and getting rid of in the air. Follow Israel-Iran news live updates

Israeli military said it had intercepted the vast majority of the missiles but that some left “a few impacts on buildings.”

The Iranian strikes were in response to Israel launching drones and missiles earlier on Friday towards Iran, killing many of its top military leaders, in a bid to stop it from pursuing its nuclear plans.

While Iran's attack was a stiff challenge for Israel's air-defence system, the country's leaders say the system built over the years isn't 100 per cent guaranteed, but has prevented serious damage and countless casualties.

Inside Israel’s Multilayered Air Defence System

– Iron Dome

The famed Iron Dome, which focuses on short-range rockets, has been a critical part of Israel’s defence since its deployment in the early 2010s. Backed by US funding, the system has intercepted thousands of incoming rockets from Palestinian militant outfit Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, with Israel claiming a success rate of over 90 per cent.

– Arrow

Developed jointly with the US, the Arrow system is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles, including those launched by Iran, a key rival of Israel and an opponent of its offensive on Gaza Strip. Operating outside the atmosphere, it has also been used to target missiles fired by Houthi militants in Yemen during the current conflict.

– David’s Sling

David's Sling is a US-Israel collaboration, David’s Sling targets medium-range threats, such as missiles possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to an Associated Press news agency report. David's Sling has been activated multiple times during the ongoing war.

Hezbollah group, Houthi rebels and the Hamas militant outfit of Palestine along with other Iran's proxies and Iranian-backed groups are also called the “axis of resistance.”

David's Sing is also known as Stunner or SkyCeptor(rafael.co.il)

David's Sing, also known as Stunner or SkyCeptor, is jointly developed by Israeli defence contractor Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and the American defence contractor Raytheon

Iron Beam

Still under development, Iron Beam uses laser technology to intercept short-range threats. Israel touts it as a potential game changer due to its low cost—just a few dollars per interception, compared to $50,000 for an Iron Dome missile and up to $2 million for Arrow or David’s Sling. However, the system is not yet operational, as per AP.