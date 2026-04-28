‘Iran in a state of collapse’: Trump says Tehran ’requested' US to open Strait of Hormuz as talks remain stalled

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran is in a “State of Collapse” even as he claimed that Tehran has requested the White House to open the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Iran has requested Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US President didn't elaborate on how Iran had communicated the message. Trump also reiterated that Tehran was reeling under leadership crisis.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The latest social media post is one of the many assertions that Trump has made in the last two months over Strait of Hormuz, even as attempts to end the blockade have yielded little results.

Even after weeks of fighting between the US and Israel, the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint at the centre of global trade, remains closed for maritime traffic.

When will Strait of Hormuz reopen?

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{{^usCountry}} While Iran has imposed a blockade through its naval forces and installing 6,000 mines in the narrow passageway. The US has also claimed to impose the blockade on the ships passing through the strait. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Iran has imposed a blockade through its naval forces and installing 6,000 mines in the narrow passageway. The US has also claimed to impose the blockade on the ships passing through the strait. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iran has called for an interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of Iranian ports. However, the two countries are yet to decide on an interim deal to end the blockade and the larger conflict in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has called for an interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of Iranian ports. However, the two countries are yet to decide on an interim deal to end the blockade and the larger conflict in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 2,000 ships remain stranded in the region, waiting for a safe passage through the waterway. But even if the strait is reopened, there are several obstacles affecting maritime traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 2,000 ships remain stranded in the region, waiting for a safe passage through the waterway. But even if the strait is reopened, there are several obstacles affecting maritime traffic. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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