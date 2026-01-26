Iran Is Selling More Oil but Making Less Money

Iran exported more oil in 2025 than it had done in years, smuggling crude in defiance of sanctions, mainly to China. At the same time, the regime’s profits from the commodity collapsed. Iran-US tensions: An Iranian woman walks on a street in Tehran, Iran, amid settled protests in the country. (REUTERS)

The falling price of global crude compressed prices, but the decline was largely driven by a web of middlemen and buyers taking advantage of the regime’s precarious position and dependence on oil revenue. They know Tehran has few other ways to unload its sanctioned oil apart from through its shadow fleet, a global network of aging tankers that the Trump administration is pursuing with sanctions and special forces.

Now, those involved in the Iranian oil trade are demanding even higher fees for handling the crude. Buyers are also increasingly exploiting the restrictions on Iran to get the sanctioned oil at even deeper discounts.

The drop in oil revenue is sharpening the economic crisis in Iran that triggered days of deadly protests—the biggest challenge to the Shiite leaders in their more than four decades in power.

This month, the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Iran in response to its government crackdown on protesters, inflicting penalties on individuals and entities linked to “laundering the proceeds of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sales to foreign markets,” the Treasury said.

The threat of U.S. military action against the regime appears to have receded for now, though Trump administration officials say all courses of action are still on the table. But the underlying problems that pushed Iranians onto the street remain, not least its increasing difficulty selling oil.

Adding to the stakes for global energy markets: Tehran, a founding member of OPEC, is responsible for around 3% of daily global oil output. Some analysts estimate Iran’s full-year sales of crude totaled about $30 billion last year, with Iran keeping roughly two-thirds as profit, they say. Tehran’s profits in prior years have been at times much higher, according to oil-industry officials and analysts, though precise figures aren’t available.

Sanctions mean the Iranians and the others involved in the trade have to set up new intermediaries to help get around them, said Gregory Brew, senior analyst for Iran and energy at Eurasia Group consulting firm. “Everybody takes a cut.”

An internet blackout imposed when demonstrations spread across Iran this month has left the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with little visibility into the current state of Iran’s oil sector, complicating efforts to monitor production levels and maintain market stability.

Gulf members of OPEC have reported a significant breakdown in communication with their Iranian counterparts, according to Gulf delegates.