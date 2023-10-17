Iran jails Mahsa Amini lawyer whose death triggered anti-hijab protests: Report

Iran has sentenced the lawyer of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian Kurd whose death triggered widespread protests in 2022, to one year in prison for "propaganda" against the state, local media reported on Tuesday.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)

"My client Saleh Nikbakht has unfortunately been condemned to the maximum penalty, one year in prison, for propaganda activity against the system," his lawyer Ali Rezai, was quoted as saying by the Ham Mihan newspaper website.

Nikbakht was the lawyer for the parents of Amini, 22, who died in custody on September 16, 2022, after being arrested by the morality police who accused her of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic republic.

At the end of August, Rezai announced that a trial had begun in Tehran against his client for "having spoken to foreign and local media about the Mahsa Amini case".

Nikbakht had indicated at the end of September 2022 that the Amini family had filed a complaint against the police officers who arrested her.

Originally from Iranian Kurdistan, Nikbakht has represented numerous Iranian personalities throughout his lengthy career. Among them is the film-maker Jafar Panahi, who was released on bail in February after around seven months in prison.

"It is surprising that they have imposed the maximum sentence on Mr Nikbakht, who is 73 years old," Rezai said, before expressing hope that the verdict would be "overturned in the upcoming proceedings".

Nikbakht is not presently in custody, pending the appeal's outcome.

Hundreds of people, including security force members, were killed during the protests sparked by Amini's death, with thousands of demonstrators also arrested.

The authorities at the time accused the protesters of participating in "riots" incited by the West.

