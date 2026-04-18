Iran outlines Hormuz cost conditions after closure; Trump says Tehran can't 'blackmail' US

After closing Strait of Hormuz again on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said control over the Strait of Hormuz would include payment of costs related to security, safety and environmental protection services, according to state media.

Trump says Tehran can't 'blackmail' US. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Tehran cannot use the strait as leverage in its dealings with Washington. Trump said Iran can't "blackmail" Washington using Strait of Hormuz.

Fresh round of face-to-face talks?

Iran is not ready to move to a fresh round of face-to-face talks with the United States, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday, citing Washington’s refusal to drop what Tehran described as “maximalist” demands on key issues.

Speaking to The Associated Press on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Turkiye, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran would not transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, rejecting remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

Also read | Iran shuts down Strait of Hormuz a day after reopening it amid US conflict. Here is why

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{{^usCountry}} "I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to United States," Khatibzadeh said. "This is non-starter and I can assure you that while we are ready to address any concerns that we do have, we're not going to accept things that are non-starters." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to United States," Khatibzadeh said. "This is non-starter and I can assure you that while we are ready to address any concerns that we do have, we're not going to accept things that are non-starters." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Trump said the United States would go into Iran and “get all the nuclear dust,” referring to the 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium believed to be buried at nuclear sites damaged by US strikes last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Trump said the United States would go into Iran and “get all the nuclear dust,” referring to the 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium believed to be buried at nuclear sites damaged by US strikes last year. {{/usCountry}}

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Khatibzadeh said there have been multiple exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington but accused the United States of maintaining positions Iran considers excessive.

"We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position," he said, adding that Iran is seeking the finalisation of a "framework agreement" before any in-person meeting.

The Iranian official did not specify the outstanding issues but called on the United States to address Tehran’s concerns, including sanctions.

"The other sides also should understand and address our main concerns, which are illegal unilateral sanctions that Americans have imposed on Iranians and this economic terrorism which has targeted Iranian people to suffocate them and make them to revolt against the political structure inside Iran," Khatibzadeh said.

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Responding to questions on regional tensions, Khatibzadeh said Iran would act if attacks by Israel on Lebanon resumed despite the ceasefire.

"Iran has no option, just to stop aggressors once and forever," he said.

Trump said Israel is "prohibited" by the US from further strikes on Lebanon and that "enough is enough" in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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