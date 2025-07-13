Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US only after 'firm guarantee' of no attacks

Iran has stated it is ready to resume the nuclear talks with the United States, but has set a condition. As per Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran is ready to come back to the table, but only if the US vows that no more attacks will be carried out against the Gulf nation. As per Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran is ready to come back to the table, but only if the US vows that no more attacks will be carried out against the Gulf nation.(AFP)

As reported by state media, the foreign minister stated that Iran is ready to negotiate the future of its nuclear programme but only after the US gives a "firm guarantee."

“Assurance should be provided that in case of a resumption of talks, the trend will not lead to war," said Araghchi.

Referring to the US strikes on Iran's Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear facilities, the foreign minister said - "There should be a firm guarantee that such actions will not be repeated. The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has made it more difficult and complicated to achieve a solution based on negotiations.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump also hinted at nuclear talks with Iran. Speaking to reporters on the Fourth of July, the president said that the US will not allow Iran to enrich uranium.

Last month, Iran's deputy foreign minister deputy foreign minister told the BBC that the US was yet to give a guarantee that it would not attack Tehran again.

"We have not agreed to any date. We have not agreed to the modality. Right now, we are seeking an answer to this question - are we going to see the repetition of an act of aggression while we are engaging in talks?" the minister told BBC, adding that the US has not made its position clear.

Following the strikes on the nuclear facilities, Iran suspended its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog - IAEA, but will cooperate with the agency's requests for assessment “case by case."

Amid the tensions, Israel has stated it is ready to strike Iran again and with “much greater force,” echoing the warning issued by US President Donald Trump after the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

However, Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei has stated that Tehran also stands ready to defend itself “against the Zionist regime.” As per state media, Iran has readied an attack against Israel which the US “won't be able to block.”