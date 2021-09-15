Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan
world news

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

Tehran has remained a critic of the Taliban and has routinely urged the formation of a government representing all Afghan groups.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)

Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.

The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

Iran and Afghanistan share some 945 kilometers, (580 miles) of borders. Reportedly, Iran hosts some 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans live in the country over the past four decades.

Topics
iran afghanistan
