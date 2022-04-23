Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran Revolutionary Guard general survives as gunmen kill his bodyguard
world news

Iran Revolutionary Guard general survives as gunmen kill his bodyguard

The area, neighbouring both Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.
An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill,(REUTERS, for representation)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:52 PM IST
AP | , Tehran

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Saturday morning, killing a bodyguard, state media reported.

The report said Gen. Hossein Almasi survived the ambush — in Zahedan city of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province — without any injury. It identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan.

Authorities have arrested some suspects but did not identify them, the report added.

The area, neighbouring both Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.

Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

In January three Guard members and five bandits were killed in a clash in the province, a month after the Guard killed a gunman who had attacked its rural intelligence office. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran tehran revolutionary guard
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP