Iran says satellite ‘successfully’ launched without reaching orbit
The Simorgh rocket was used to propel the Zafar satellite but space unit of Iran said that it did not reach the intended orbit.world Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:50 IST
Tehran
Iran “successfully” launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying.
“The Simorgh (rocket) successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but the carrier did not reach the required speed to put the satellite into the intended orbit,” Ahmad Hosseini of the ministry’s space unit was quoted as saying.
