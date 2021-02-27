Iran says US air strikes in Syria encourage terrorism in the region
Friday's US air strikes against Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria encourage terrorism in the region, Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said on Saturday.
Washington said the strikes on positions of the Kataib Hezbollah (KH) paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.
“America’s recent action strengthens and expands the activities of the terrorist Daesh (Islamic State) in the region,” Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council, said in remarks to visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
“The attack on anti-terrorist resistance forces is the beginning of a new round of organized terrorism,” the semi-official Nour News quoted him as saying.
Hussein, on his second visit to Iran in a month, later met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Hussein is in Iran “to discuss regional developments, including ways to balance relations and avoid tension and escalation” with Iranian officials, according to an Iraqi foreign ministry statement.
An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes killed one fighter and wounded four. US officials said they were limited in scope to show President Joe Biden’s administration will act firmly while trying to avoid a big regional escalation.
Shamkhani said “we will confront the US plan to revive terrorism in the region”, but did not elaborate.
The air strikes targeted militia sites on the Syrian side of the Iraqi-Syrian frontier, where groups backed by Iran control an important crossing for weapons, personnel and goods.
Western officials and some Iraqi officials accuse Iranian-backed groups of involvement in deadly rocket attacks on US sites and personnel in Iraq over the last month.
Washington and Tehran are seeking maximum leverage in attempts to save Iran’s nuclear deal reached with world powers in 2015 but abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, after which regional tensions soared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House to ignore Trump's speech ahead of conservative conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran says US air strikes in Syria encourage terrorism in the region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hate to say this’: Pilot reported UFO sighting, FBI ‘aware’ of incident
- An aviation blog published the audio of a radio transmission from American Airlines flight 2292, indicating that the pilot reported a UFO on February 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry says British press was destroying his mental health
- In a recent interview, Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart with TV show host, James Corden. Prince Harry spoke about his life in the USA, how the British press played a vital role in the royal couple stepping down from their duties and Queen Elizabeth's Christmas gift for Archie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 million Yemenis going hungry, 5 million on the brink of famine: UN aid chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Use "any means necessary" to stop military coup: Kyaw Moe Tun to UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Religiosity fostering rise in terrorism': Pakistan experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlights of the Covid-19 relief bill advancing in Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cannot bury the dead': Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia
- The Amnesty report describes the soldiers gunning down civilians as they fled, lining up men and shooting them in the back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian American Arora Akanksha, 34, running for UN chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back under coronavirus lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox