Iran sends ‘consequences’ warning after Israel vows to make Hezbollah ‘pay’ for Golan Heights attack

Iran warned on Sunday that ‘any new adventure’ by arch foe Israel in Lebanon could lead to ‘unforeseen consequences’ in the region. Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon's border with Israel which, according to Israel's ambulance services, people were killed, at a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 27, 2024. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The reaction from the Iranian foreign ministry came after Israel vowed retaliation for a rocket attack in the Golan Heights, for which the latter blamed Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group that Israel says is backed by Iran.

The Golan Heights, which lies in the Syrian territory, is controlled by Israel, a move not recognised by the United Nations. Hezbollah, meanwhile, has denied any role in Saturday's rocket strike, which killed at least a dozen people, including children, in the Druze village of the Golan town of Majdal Shams.

“Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime (Israel) will be responsible for the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behaviour,” Nasser Kanani, spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Tehran, said.

Israel, the Iranian spokesperson claimed, was ‘blaming’ Hezbollah to ‘divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes’ in the Gaza strip.'

Since October last year, Israel has been in a war with Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Palestiniain territory of Gaza; on October 7, Hamas carried out attacks in Israel, prompting retaliatory action.

“Israel does not have the least moral authority to comment on the death in Majdal Shams,” the Iranian foreign ministry stated, alluding to the civilian deaths in Gaza that have sparked a global outcry.

In the Hamas attacks, both Israeli and foreign citizens were killed, while others were taken to Gaza as captives, and continue to be held hostage.

In the latest of their tit-for-tat exchanges, Iran and Israel clashed briefly in April this year.

(With AFP inputs)