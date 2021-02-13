Home / World News / Iran state TV reports fuel tanker explodes near Afghanistan-Iran border
PTI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)

A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qaleh crossing in Afghanistan's western Herat province on the Iranian border, Iranian state TV reported.

Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blast and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side and first responders, including the fire department, the Iranian army and border forces were assisting in extinguishing the blaze.

Trucks carrying natural gas and fuel were directed to leave the scene.

