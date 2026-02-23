Iran students' protest continue amid US military buildup; nuclear talks on Thursday | Key updates

Iran-US tensions: Student-led protests in Iran entered a second day at some universities on Sunday even as the country remains engaged in talks with the US to reach a nuclear deal. On that front, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi has reportedly confirmed that the next round of talks would take place in Geneva on Thursday, February 26. Iranian women walk past a mural depicting a famous Persian miniature, painted on the side of a building block, in Tehran on February 22, 2026. (AFP)

The development comes days after US President Donald Trump gave a 10-15 day ultimatum to Iran to arrive at a nuclear deal warning that doing otherwise would be “unfortunate”.

Meanwhile, even as he confirmed that the elements of a deal were being worked on by the two sides, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country would respond if the US decided to attack.

Top developments on Iran-US tensions:

Fresh student protests: Weeks after a deadly crackdown on protestors by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led Iranian regime in Iran, fresh protests were seen in the country recently. Some universities in Tehran and Mashhad saw protests for a second day on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported. A day before, protests against “murderous leader” Khamenei were seen at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology. However, Iran's state TV carried videos of individuals "pretending to be students" attacking pro-government students who were against the disturbances seen in the country last month.

What next for nuclear talks? Despite a huge US military build up in the Middle East, talks between negotiators of Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear programme are set to resume on Thursday in Geneva, Badr Al Busaidi, foreign minister of regional mediator Oman has reportedly said.

Trump's 15-day ultimatum to Iran: Days before Oman's representative confirmed the resumption of talks between US and Iran on a possible nuclear deal, Donald Trump warned Iran to come to terms on it within 10 to 15 days. “We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them... 10-15 days would be enough time,” Trump said as he spoke to reporters.

Trump given plan to kill Khamenei? Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between US and the Iran, digital news outlet Axios recently reported that President Trump was presented with several options, one of them being a plan to kill Khamenei. "They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," a presidential adviser reportedly said. The report said the plan was first floated to Trump several weeks ago.

US military build-up in Middle East: Speculation of a possible military escalation between US and Iran have emerged, largely due to a huge military buildup in the Middle East. According to AFP, US military now has 13 warships stationed in the Middle East: the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which arrived late last month, nine destroyers and three frigates.

All eyes now remain on the next round of talks on a nuclear deal in Geneva.