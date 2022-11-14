Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran targets ‘terrorist groups’ in Iraq's Kurdistan: Report

Iran targets ‘terrorist groups’ in Iraq's Kurdistan: Report

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Iran: The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters file)
Reuters |

Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted on Monday what the semi-official Fars news agency reported as "terrorist groups" in Iraq's Kurdistan region with missile and drone strikes.

Read more: Vladimir Putin has 1,000 spies in Britain hiding behind normal jobs: Report

The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting unrest which has gripped the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran iraq
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP