    Live

    Iran US tensions LIVE updates: Trump increases military pressure on Tehran ahead of talks in Geneva

    By HT News Desk
    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 9:24:10 AM IST

    Iran US tensions LIVE updates: The US continues to warn Iran of a military campaign if both countries fail to reach a solution during the nuclear talks. The second round is set to be held on Tuesday in Switzerland's Geneva and will be mediated by Oman.

    Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current Islamic regime.
    Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Ahead of the second round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, US president Donald Trump have upped the military pressure on Tehran. Ahead of the Geneva talks, the US military has continued its buildup in the Middle East. As per a CNN report, US Air Force assets based in the UK, including refueling tankers and fighter jets, are being repositioned closer to the Middle East.

    Meanwhile, on board Air Force One, Donald Trump has stated that he will be taking part in the Iran-US talks "indirectly."

    "I'll be involved in those talks, indirectly. And they'll be very important," Trump told reporters.

    If the talks do not succeed, Reuters reported that the US stays on stand by for a military campaign in Iran, something which Washington has already warned Tehran of amid its violent crackdown on protestors.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2026 9:17:00 AM IST

    Iran US tensions live updates: US military buildup increases near Iran

    Iran US tensions live updates: Ahead of the Geneva talks, the US military has continued its buildup in the Middle East. As per a CNN report, US Air Force assets based in the UK, including refueling tankers and fighter jets, are being repositioned closer to the Middle East.

    Furthermore, multiple fighter aircraft were also given diplomatic clearance to enter Jordanian airspace, according to open-source air traffic communications.

