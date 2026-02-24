Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Trump's ‘very bad day’ warning to Tehran if no deal made
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Refuting some media reports, US President Donald Trump said that “everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly” and that if there is no deal, it will be “a very bad day for that country”.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: India issued an advisory on Monday, February 23, asking all its citizens currently in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport in view of the “evolving situation” there, indirectly pointing to Tehran's escalating tensions with Washington. Later on Monday, people across Iran received an anonymous text message that read, "The US president is a man of action. Wait and see,” reported Iran International reported, citing state media....Read More
However, in a sign of ease in the tensions, both the countries have time and again expressed that they would prefer to reach a diplomatic solution to their disagreements, for which, the next rounds of nuclear talks between them are going to be held in Geneva on Thursday, February 26.
Trump refutes reports claiming Army official apprehensive about striking Iran
After some reports claimed that US' Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine advised US President Donald Trump against a military confrontation with Iran, the latter refuted the claims and called the reports "100% incorrect".
He added that while Caine would not like to see the US going to a war against Iran, he opines that the war could be “easily won”.
"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
‘Very bad day for Iran if no deal’
In the same post, Trump doubled down on his warning to Iran and said that even though he would like to have a deal with Iran rather than having to take a military action against it, but it case the deal does not work out, “it will be a very bad day” for Iran.
“Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so. I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them,” he wrote.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: US top general advises Trump against striking Iran, says report
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen Dan Caine advised President Trump of not launching a military campaign against Iran as it could lead to significant implications including a long-standing conflict, Axios reported on Monday citing two sources familiar with the discussions.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: How oil prices are affected ahead of Tehran-Washington talks
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: On Tuesday, amid the anticipation of the upcoming talks between the US and Iran, oil prices hovered below an almost seven-month high. This also comes as uncertainty surrounds US' trade policy.
Brent crude futures eased 9 cents to $71.40 a barrel by 0120 GMT after Monday's volatile session ended. US crude futures were down by 11 cents $66.20 a barrel.
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Trump envoys Witkoff, Kushner to meet Iran's team in Geneva
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: For the upcoming round of talks between the United States and Iran, Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranian delegation for in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday, February 26.